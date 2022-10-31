AMVAC® and NewLeaf Symbiotics® Partner to Bring Biological Solutions to North American Crop Markets

American Vanguard® Corporation (NYSE: AVD), through its wholly owned subsidiary AMVAC Chemical Corporation, is pleased to announce a new partnership with NewLeaf Symbiotics® of St. Louis, Missouri to bring innovative biologicals solutions to the North American crop market beginning in 2023. This collaboration will harness the complementary marketing and operational strengths of each partner to expand the application of existing products and advance the development of future products utilizing the combined technical resources of both companies. This partnership will expand and accelerate American Vanguard’s growing GreenSolutions™ biological portfolio and facilitate NewLeaf Symbiotics’ objective of securing wider market penetration.

AMVAC will leverage its deep market access, strong sales teams in U.S. crop markets, and growing portfolio of GreenSolutions™ biologicals. In the U.S. AMVAC’s GreenSolutions recently passed the 1.2-million-acre mark for application, a milestone for the company in the fast-growing biologicals segment. AMVAC previously has announced biologicals-related partnerships with 3Bar Biologics, BASF, and Azotic North America.

NewLeaf Symbiotics brings to the partnership its proprietary microbial library, proven research and development capabilities and its current product offering including naturally occurring microbes that deliver a range of benefits to crops throughout the entire growing season. Leading this new class of ag biologicals is Terrasym® microbial inoculants, which can make crops stronger, more resilient, and more tolerant of abiotic stress throughout their life cycle.

"GreenSolutions and AMVAC’s precision application technologies are key strategic growth initiatives built on the strong foundation of a highly successful, five-decade crop protection chemistry business” said Bob Trogele, COO and Executive Vice President, AMVAC. "AMVAC continues to innovate using its own internal research capabilities as well as establishing partnerships with leading biological companies. With NewLeaf Symbiotics, we look forward to enhancing access to value-added biologicals that benefit North American farmers.”

Steve Kahn, CEO of NewLeaf Symbiotics, said, "AMVAC brings to the partnership longstanding access to the North American markets which is key to the growth of the ag biologicals sector. NewLeaf Symbiotics, as a major player in biologicals, is eager to broaden its North American market penetration through its partnership with AMVAC. Longer term, we look forward to finding additional synergies among the technologies and product lines of both our companies.”

