An old friend has inherited millions and become a boastful bore | Ask Philippa
If he was my friend and started the ‘I’m-considerably-richer-than-you’ act, I’d take the mick out of him royally, says Philippa PerryThe question One of my oldest friends has come into life-changing millions in inherited money. Or should I say his wife has. He’s begun acting like the old Harry Enfield “Considerably Richer Than You” sketch. While most of us must be careful with money, he’s embracing his hedonistic lifestyle. There are self-congratulatory WhatsApp photos of his place in the country and others about fine dining and city breaks that seem a little tone-deaf to those of us who have a more mundane, budget-conscious existence. He’s no longer interested in the subjects we all used to enjoy talking about, and changes the subject back to him and his new life, never mind whatever anyone else is trying to share. One wonders how to react to an announcement about his new SUV or latest property acquisition when you’re wondering how you are going to last until payday. I’m genuinely pleased that life’s lottery has worked out so well for him and wonder if I’m guilty of just being petty and jealous. But he seems at risk of becoming the kind of smug nouveau riche character we used to laugh about in humbler times. What’s the best approach? Try to explain to him he’s coming across as a tad pretentious, or quietly let the friendship fade away?Philippa’s answer Navigating a friendship when someone suddenly comes into wealth can be challenging, especially when their behaviour becomes ostentatious or inconsiderate. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
