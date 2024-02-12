AN2 Therapeutics Stock Plummets On Decision To Pause Enrollment In Epetraborole Phase 2/3 Trial

(RTTNews) - AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) announced the company's decision to voluntarily pause Phase 3 enrollment in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating epetraborole in treatment-refractory MAC lung disease, pending further data review. The decision was based on a blinded aggregate analysis of the ongoing Phase 2 study, which showed potentially lower than expected efficacy. The company noted that the decision was not due to safety concerns. The company continues to expect to announce topline data from the Phase 2 part of the trial in summer 2024.

Eric Easom, Co-Founder, President and CEO of AN2 Therapeutics, said: "We plan to provide further details regarding the epetraborole Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the second quarter of 2024 following completion of our analysis."

Shares of AN2 Therapeutics are down 29% in pre-market trade on Monday.

