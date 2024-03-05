|
05.03.2024 16:06:12
Analog Devices Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance, Commercial Launch Of Sensinel CPM System
(RTTNews) - Semiconductor manufacturer, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Tuesday announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA 510(k) clearance and commercial launch of Sensinel Cardiopulmonary Management or CPM System, a non-invasive device that measures cardiopulmonary movements for chronic disease management.
The Sensinel CPM system is equipped with a set of physiological indicators to help care teams better manage chronic conditions early and remotely, as well as in a precise manner.
The company explained that the device captures the cardiopulmonary movements of patients and then uploads it to the Analog Devices's Sensinel CPM Cloud Platform using a cellular link. Later, the data is analyzed using the company's Sensinel CPM Intelligent Algorithms in the cloud.
Currently, Analog's stock is slipping 0.36 percent, to $193.95 on the Nasdaq.
