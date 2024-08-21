|
21.08.2024 13:28:10
Analog Devices Guides Q4 In Line With Estimates; Declares Dividend - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, in line with analysts' expectations.
For the fourth quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.75 to $0.95 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.53 to $1.73 per share on projected revenues between $2.30 billion and $2.50 billion.
On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.62 per share on revenues of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on September 17, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2024.
