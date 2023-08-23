|
23.08.2023 13:06:24
Analog Devices Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $877.02 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $748.99 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $3.08 billion from $3.11 billion last year.
Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $877.02 Mln. vs. $748.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.74 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q3): $3.08 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.90 - $2.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.60 - $2.80 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Analog Devices Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.08.23
|Ausblick: Analog Devices zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Analog Devices verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Analog Devices abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Analog Devices zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Analog Devices-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Analog Devices-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Analog Devices-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Analog Devices-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)