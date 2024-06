Analytical Procedure Development for Novel Peptides: From Column Screening to GMP Releases

In the current pharmaceutical landscape, therapeutic peptides are on the rise. To ensure the large-scale production of peptides in the highest quality, Bachem implements a holistic analytical control strategy. Beginning with product-specific understanding of e.g. related impurities and aggregation behavior, state-of-the-art chromatographic detection methods are developed and validated. This approach alongside the process development enables that stringent product specifications in line with current regulatory demands are continuously met. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Bachem Holding AG Zum vollständigen Artikel