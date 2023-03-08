Analytics Platforms Tackle Barriers to Data Projects in Brazil

Enterprises in Brazil have made major investments in data lakes and data pipelines as they recognize the need to become data-driven for business survival, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Platforms report for Brazil finds some companies have turned to analytics platforms to overcome obstacles that kept them from achieving the results they had expected from their data projects. Both embedded analytics platforms and data governance platforms offer an expanding array of capabilities to help organizations gain the most from data initiatives.

"Many companies in Brazil are eager to use data to become more competitive, but some projects have never gone into production due to common challenges,” said Sush Apshankar, ISG’s analytics lead for the Americas. "Analytics platform vendors can help clients implement solutions that lay the foundation for success.”

Some initiatives have failed because enterprises lacked a clear data strategy to define objectives, priorities and milestones, ISG says. Embedded analytics platforms often have automated machine learning features that let companies build scenarios and predictive models without writing complex code. These features increasingly offer built-in connectors to application databases for easier data integration.

Other projects have stalled because companies lacked effective data governance, the report says. With incomplete or duplicated records, or data trapped in silos, implementing new data systems can require complex programming. Data governance platforms enable organizations to automate most of these processes, even across data sources using different formats.

"The automation provided by leading data governance platforms offers significant gains in efficiency and visibility to companies with mismanaged legacy data environments,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

While several global vendors offer solutions in Brazil, a local analytics industry is emerging and enterprises have domestic local options to choose from, ISG says. These providers may offer certain advantages, such as stronger partner networks, greater familiarity with local companies’ demands and challenges and more knowledge of the data formats used in Brazil. Also, because these vendors’ costs and contracts are in the local currency, clients are safe from exchange rate risk.

The report also explores other analytics trends affecting enterprises in Brazil, including the growing importance of data security tools and the increasing availability of data modeling tools that allow for low-code/no-code programming.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Platforms report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 26 providers across two quadrants: Embedded Analytics and Business Analytics Platforms and Data Governance Platforms.

The report names Qlik and Semantix as Leaders in both quadrants. It names Assesso, GoodData, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS and Tableau as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Stibo and Zoho are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

