Andrew Barnes Joins Wells Fargo Commercial Banking Team to Lead the Military and Veteran Segment

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced Andrew Barnes as the first Military and Veteran segment leader for the Commercial Banking Diverse Segments team.

In his role as segment leader, he will work with veteran-owned and -led middle market businesses, helping to provide access to capital and Wells Fargo resources to fuel their growth and individual wealth building needs. The role also includes responsibility for creating partnerships and insights for prospects and clients.

Andrew served in the United States Navy Reserve for eight years, followed by 25 years with Wells Fargo. He spent much of his career in talent acquisition and helped create Wells Fargo’s Military National Partnership strategy, working with national veteran service organizations to hire more than 12,000 military veterans. Andrew also spearheaded a project to build a resource center with programs that educate veteran team members on reserve/drill pay, scholarships, benefits, internal resource groups, and development programs.

In his previous roles, he formed strong relationships with national organizations including Veterans Bridge Home (where he served on their board of directors for 12 years), Military Warriors Support Foundation, Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Student Veterans of America, and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

"Wells Fargo has proudly supported military veterans and their families for more than 170 years through initiatives to hire and retain veterans, and through foundation donations, financial health resources, and event sponsorship,” said Ruth Jacks, head of Wells Fargo’s Commercial Banking Diverse Segments team. "As a veteran, I’m thrilled we’re now able to dedicate more resources to better serving and growing this important segment of middle market business owners.”

Outside of Wells Fargo, Andrew founded a charity that assists military veterans and related organizations called the Appalachian Warrior Foundation. He also created a veteran scholarship fund in his father’s memory in partnership with Wytheville Community College in Wytheville, Virginia, where he grew up.

"For years, I’ve focused my professional and personal life on fostering connections in the military community,” said Barnes. "I look forward to using my experience and leveraging the strength and expertise of our coverage and product teams to explore new client relationships and deepen existing ones with veteran-owned or -led middle market businesses.”

About Wells Fargo Commercial Banking

Wells Fargo Commercial Banking provides local coverage and specialized industry expertise to companies in a wide variety of industries and subsectors and across multiple geographic locations, as well as government, institutional, and nonprofit clients, with a loan portfolio of more than $350 billion. Commercial Banking’s relationship-focused coverage businesses provide services to companies with annual sales generally between $25 million and $2 billion, while its specialized lending businesses deliver products to companies of all sizes. In addition to traditional lending products, Commercial Banking is a market leader in asset-based lending, equipment finance and leasing, global receivables and trade finance, floor plan finance, renewable energy, and environmental finance, and provides strategic capital investments.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

