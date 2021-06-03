Andrew Lintell joins LogPoint as VP Sales for EMEA

Seasoned Cybersecurity leader joins LogPoint to drive growth and expansion across EMEA. Protecting businesses and organizations as digital transformation accelerate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and LONDON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the global cybersecurity innovator, today announced Andrew Lintell as Vice President of Sales for EMEA. Lintell will resume responsibility for LogPoint EMEA sales strategy and execution in the region and provide an important reinforcement of the executive leadership team, which is key to executing the ambitious LogPoint growth plans.

Andrew Lintell joins LogPoint with over 20 years of security software experience. He has held senior Sales and Executive management positions within both high growth and established software vendors, including FireMon, Tufin, Microsoft, and Kaspersky.

"At LogPoint, Andrew will be working closely with our Regional Directors and field teams to lead, direct and inspire our sales and pre-sales teams in the Nordics, CEMEA, SEMEA, and UK&I, to drive growth and expansion across the region. He is a seasoned Cybersecurity leader with a proven track record. Still, more importantly, he shares our vision and values and the high standards we set for ourselves in our efforts to deliver the best SIEM in the world," says LogPoint CEO Jesper Zerlang.

LogPoint's technology accelerates cybersecurity detection and response, giving organizations the freedom to collaborate and the insight to adapt. The LogPoint SIEM software collects security information from the entire IT infrastructure and sources of any kind and structurally integrates UEBA to detect and respond on relevant threats.

"I'm excited to join LogPoint as SIEM and UEBA have been recognized as foundational technologies in modern cybersecurity, and we are accelerating the ability to detect and respond to cyberthreats dramatically. We are facing unprecedented opportunities. Not only in terms of business growth but also in making a very important contribution to the protection of digital infrastructure and our societies," says Andrew Lintell.

The COVID19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation across businesses globally, making them more vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. The elimination of physical processes, and the increased dependency on digital infrastructures, has highlighted risks and the need to integrate business and cybersecurity strategy.

