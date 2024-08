Anew Medical Acquires License To Needle-Free Autoinjector; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Anew Medical, Inc. (WENA), a technology and medical product development company, Wednesday said it has acquired license to Nanoject, a needle-free, nanopowder autoinjector from Transfertech Sherbrooke. The stock was up more than 12 percent in pre-market to $1.16.

This patented technology uses a miniature shock tube to deliver nano-sized or micron-sized particles of medicine at high speed into the skin. The company plans to offer single-use as well as re-usable, multi-dose devices.

Anew Medical stock had closed at $1.03 on Tuesday. It has traded in the range of $0.9480 - $13.1000 in the last 1 year.