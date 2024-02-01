Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution Tax Information for 2023

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the "Company,” "we,” and "our”), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today announced tax information regarding its dividend distributions for 2023.

During 2023, the Company distributed dividends totaling $1.28 per share of common stock (CUSIP 03464Y108). The table below provides information on the expected federal income tax characterization for the Company’s common stock dividend distributions paid in 2023. Shareholders are encouraged to confirm that the tax statements they receive from their brokerage firms align with the information reported in this document and to consult with their tax advisors to determine individual tax implications.

Dividend

Distribution

Type Record Dates Payable Dates Total

Distribution Per

Share Ordinary

Income

Per Share Qualified

Dividend

Per Share Return of

Capital Per

Share Long-Term

Capital Gains

Per Share Regular March 22, 2023 March 31, 2023 $ 0.32000 $ 0.04765 $ - $ 0.27235 $ - Regular May 22, 2023 May 31, 2023 $ 0.32000 $ 0.04765 $ - $ 0.27235 $ - Regular August 22, 2023 August 31, 2023 $ 0.32000 $ 0.04765 $ - $ 0.27235 $ - Regular November 22, 2023 November 30, 2023 $ 0.32000 $ 0.04765 $ - $ 0.27235 $ - Total Allocated to 2023 $ 1.28000 $ 0.19058 $ - $ 1.08942 $ -

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.

