01.02.2024 22:15:00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution Tax Information for 2023

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the "Company,” "we,” and "our”), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today announced tax information regarding its dividend distributions for 2023.

During 2023, the Company distributed dividends totaling $1.28 per share of common stock (CUSIP 03464Y108). The table below provides information on the expected federal income tax characterization for the Company’s common stock dividend distributions paid in 2023. Shareholders are encouraged to confirm that the tax statements they receive from their brokerage firms align with the information reported in this document and to consult with their tax advisors to determine individual tax implications.

Dividend
Distribution
Type

Record Dates

Payable Dates

Total
Distribution Per
Share

Ordinary
Income
Per Share

Qualified
Dividend
Per Share

Return of
Capital Per
Share

Long-Term
Capital Gains
Per Share

Regular

March 22, 2023

March 31, 2023

$

0.32000

$

0.04765

$

-

$

0.27235

$

-

Regular

May 22, 2023

May 31, 2023

$

0.32000

$

0.04765

$

-

$

0.27235

$

-

Regular

August 22, 2023

August 31, 2023

$

0.32000

$

0.04765

$

-

$

0.27235

$

-

Regular

November 22, 2023

November 30, 2023

$

0.32000

$

0.04765

$

-

$

0.27235

$

-

Total Allocated to 2023

 

$

1.28000

$

0.19058

$

-

$

1.08942

$

-

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Angel Oak Mortgage Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Angel Oak Mortgage Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc Registered Shs 10,68 -2,02% Angel Oak Mortgage Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen