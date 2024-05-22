|
22.05.2024 15:03:09
Anglo American And BHP Major Shareholder PIC Demands Substantial Revision Of BHP Proposal For Anglo
(RTTNews) - Public Investment Corp. or PIC, a major shareholder of both Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) and BHP Group (BHP), on Wednesday said it requires a meaningful revision of the current BHP proposal for Anglo American to "reflect both the embedded value of existing Anglo assets and the future optionality and benefits that BHP can derive, specifically from Anglo's unlisted assets."
PIC added that there has to be future and perpetual participation by South African shareholders in the acquired assets through the JSE.
PIC said it recognizes the positive impact of Anglo American in the South African economy and the region at large, and the company's role in this regard should not be diminished as a result of the proposed offer by BHP.
PIC noted that it will continue to engage both companies.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
|54,20
|-4,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: ATX beendet Handel knapp im Plus -- DAX letztendlich behauptet -- Wall Street schlussendlich rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte kaum verändert. An den US-amerikanischen Börsen standen am Donnerstag negative Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.