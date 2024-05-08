Anixa Inks Joint Development Agreement With Cleveland Clinic To Develop Novel Cancer Vaccines

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Cleveland Clinic to develop novel vaccines for various cancer types.

Anixa currently collaborates with Cleveland Clinic on breast cancer and ovarian cancer vaccines

Cleveland Clinic is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial targeting triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most aggressive and lethal form of breast cancer, and an ovarian cancer vaccine is in pre-clinical development in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute.

The vaccines focus on a novel scientific mechanism never used before in a cancer vaccine. The vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and licensed to Anixa Biosciences. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company.

The research under this new JDA will be led at Cleveland Clinic by Thaddeus Stappenbeck, Department Chair of Inflammation and Immunity, and will include Justin Johnson, one of the co-inventors of the breast and ovarian cancer vaccines along with the late Vincent Tuohy.