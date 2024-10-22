|
Annexon Reports Promising Phase 2 Data For ANX007 In Geographic Atrophy Due To Dry AMD
(RTTNews) - Annexon Inc. (ANNX) announced new findings from its Phase 2 ARCHER study for ANX007 in geographic atrophy (GA) due to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). ANX007 demonstrated enhanced protection of vision and greater preservation of central photoreceptor cells in a subpopulation of patients with less advanced disease as measured by the photoreceptor ellipsoid zone (EZ) in the central fovea.
Key highlights of the new data include notable findings regarding vision loss protection in patients with less advanced disease compared to the overall patient population through month 12. Among patients with less advanced disease, 0% (0/56) of ANX007 monthly-treated individuals experienced a loss of 15 letters, or three lines on an eye chart, compared to 17% (10/59) of sham patients, with a nominal p-value of 0.0013.
In the overall patient group, 6% (5/89) of ANX007 monthly-treated patients lost 15 letters versus 21% (19/89) of sham patients, yielding a nominal p-value of 0.0021. Additionally, ANX007 demonstrated enhanced protection against ellipsoid zone (EZ) loss in central subdomains among patients with more EZ intact at baseline, showing a 61% decrease in EZ loss between ANX007 and sham in patients with less than 80% EZ loss at baseline, and a 48% decrease in EZ loss in patients with less than 98% EZ loss at baseline.
