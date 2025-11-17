Annovis Bio Stock Jumps 37% On New Parkinson's Disease Data

(RTTNews) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) shares surged 37.18 percent to $3.21, rising $0.87 on Monday's trading after the company reported new clinical data highlighting the role of amyloid co-pathology in Parkinson's disease and the positive impact of its drug candidate, buntanetap. ANVS is currently trading at $3.21 after opening at $2.37, compared with a previous close of $2.34 on the Nasdaq. Shares have moved between $2.3559 and $4.00 so far today, with trading volume soaring to 36,140,224 versus an average of 627,225. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between $1.11 and $7.52.

The company said its Phase 3 trial in early Parkinson's showed that buntanetap halted cognitive decline across the overall patient population, with the strongest improvements seen in patients with mild dementia.