WKN DE: A2PNH2 / ISIN: US03615A1088

17.11.2025 20:07:32

Annovis Bio Stock Jumps 37% On New Parkinson's Disease Data

(RTTNews) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) shares surged 37.18 percent to $3.21, rising $0.87 on Monday's trading after the company reported new clinical data highlighting the role of amyloid co-pathology in Parkinson's disease and the positive impact of its drug candidate, buntanetap. ANVS is currently trading at $3.21 after opening at $2.37, compared with a previous close of $2.34 on the Nasdaq. Shares have moved between $2.3559 and $4.00 so far today, with trading volume soaring to 36,140,224 versus an average of 627,225. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between $1.11 and $7.52.

The company said its Phase 3 trial in early Parkinson's showed that buntanetap halted cognitive decline across the overall patient population, with the strongest improvements seen in patients with mild dementia.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Annovis Bio Inc Registered Shs Accred Inv 1,99 -3,02%

