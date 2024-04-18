Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 19:25:20

Annual General Meeting 2024: Shareholders approve all proposals

INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting 2024: Shareholders approve all proposals

18.04.2024 / 19:25 CET/CEST

  • Approval of the 2023 annual financial statements and the distribution of CHF 2.50 per share
  • Approval of the Non-financial Report 2023
  • All members of the Board of Directors re-elected
  • Approval of all proposals relating to compensation

 

Today, a total of 11,908,536 shares, or 93.04% of the share capital, were represented at the Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA at the SIX Convention Point in Zurich.

 

Approval of the 2023 annual financial statements and the distribution of CHF 2.50 per share

The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for 2023. The ordinary dividend of CHF 2.50 gross (CHF 1.625 net) per dividend-bearing registered share was also approved. The dividend will be paid on 24 April 2024 (value date) with an ex-date of 22 April 2024.

 

Approval of the Non-financial Report 2023

The Annual General Meeting approved the first Non-financial Report 2023.

 

Re-elections

The Annual General Meeting re-elected all current members of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee members, the auditors and the independent proxy were also re-elected.

 

Approval of all proposals relating to compensation

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2023 compensation report in a consultative vote. In addition, the shareholders approved the total compensation 2024/2025 of the Board of Directors and of the Group Executive Board for the 2025 financial year in two separate votes.

 

The Board of Directors consists of the following members: Thomas Vettiger (Chairman), Albert Baehny (Vice Chairman), Corine Blesi, Christian Gellerstad and Stéphane Bonvin.

The Compensation Committee is composed of Albert Baehny (Chairman) and Corine Blesi.

The Audit Committee consists of Christian Gellerstad (Chairman) and Thomas Vettiger.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1884221

 
End of News EQS News Service

1884221  18.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1884221&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Investis Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investis Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Investis Holding AG 100,00 0,00% Investis Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen