17.04.2024 20:37:07

Annual General Meeting elects Annette Heimlicher as a new member of the Board of Directors and approves all other proposals

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting elects Annette Heimlicher as a new member of the Board of Directors and approves all other proposals

17.04.2024 / 20:37 CET/CEST

Dierikon, 17 April 2024

Media release

At the Annual General Meeting held on 17 April 2024 at the Culture and Convention Center in Lucerne, the shareholders of Komax Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. They confirmed the re-appointment of the members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election, and elected Annette Heimlicher as a new member. They also approved a dividend of CHF 3.00 per share. 

289 shareholders took part in the Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG at the Culture and Convention Center Lucerne. They approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a significant majority. Overall, 63.3% of the share capital was represented.

The shareholders approved the proposed dividend of CHF 3.00 per share. Of this amount, CHF 1.50 will be distributed from capital contribution reserves, and will therefore be tax-free for natural persons domiciled in Switzerland who hold the shares as part of their private assets. The ex-date is Friday, 19 April 2024. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 23 April 2024. 

The shareholders confirmed the re-appointment of the six existing members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election for a further one-year term. These are Beat Kälin (Chairman), David Dean, Andreas Häberli, Mariel Hoch, Roland Siegwart, and Jürg Werner. Kurt Haerri did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors due to term-of-office limitations.

Annette Heimlicher, a proven manager with extensive business experience in an internationally active Swiss industrial company as the long-term CEO of the Contrinex Group, was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors by a large majority. Beat Kälin welcomed Annette Heimlicher to the Board and thanked Kurt Haerri for his valuable service to the Komax Group over the past 12 years.

The detailed voting results can be found in the media release below. 

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3400 employees worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Stories
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: https://www.komaxgroup.com/en/stories

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


News Source: KOMAX Holding AG

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1883129

 
End of News EQS News Service

1883129  17.04.2024 CET/CEST

