16.05.2024 13:00:00

Annual general meeting in IDEX Biometrics held on 16 May 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA held its annual general meeting on 16 May 2024. 95.3 million shares or 34% of the capital was represented at the meeting.

All resolutions were passed as proposed by the board and nomination committee.

The following board was elected at the meeting:
Chair: Morten Opstad
Board members: Annika Olsson and Adriana Saitta.

The minutes of the meeting will be available at the company’s web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, in due course.

For further information contact: 
Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations  
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com 
Tel: + 47 9180 0186 

About IDEX Biometrics 
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice  
This information is subject to disclosure pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs rule book. The notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 16 May 2024 at 13:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. 


