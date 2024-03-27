+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
27.03.2024 19:36:17

Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
27.03.2024 / 19:36 CET/CEST

71.35 percent of total shares respectively 92.11 percent of all shares registered in the share registrar with voting rights were represented at today's 61st Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG. All proposals tabled by the Board of Directors were approved. The resolutions included:

  • Payment of an ordinary dividend of CHF 27.50 per share on 4th April 2024 (ex-date: 2nd April 2024)
  • Re-election of Ernst Schaufelberger and Dr. Christoph Nater and election of Dr. Gregor Bucher to the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee
  • Re-election of Ernst Schaufelberger as Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Approval of the total maximum compensation for the Board of Directors and the management team
  • Approval of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, including a one-for-five share split and the introduction of a capital band

The share split will be implemented on 10th April 2024 (ex-date).

The term of office of all elected representatives ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

During the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Ernst Schaufelberger was appointed chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2023, its portfolio included 43 properties with a lettable area of approx. 502,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

 

 

 

27/08/2024

Publication of half-year report 20234 with online presentation for media and financial

analysts

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1869217

 
End of News EQS News Service

1869217  27.03.2024 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Intershopmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intershopmehr Analysen

