Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

71.35 percent of total shares respectively 92.11 percent of all shares registered in the share registrar with voting rights were represented at today's 61st Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG. All proposals tabled by the Board of Directors were approved. The resolutions included:

Payment of an ordinary dividend of CHF 27.50 per share on 4 th April 2024 (ex-date: 2 nd April 2024)

April 2024 (ex-date: 2 April 2024) Re-election of Ernst Schaufelberger and Dr. Christoph Nater and election of Dr. Gregor Bucher to the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee

Re-election of Ernst Schaufelberger as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Approval of the total maximum compensation for the Board of Directors and the management team

Approval of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, including a one-for-five share split and the introduction of a capital band

The share split will be implemented on 10th April 2024 (ex-date).

The term of office of all elected representatives ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

During the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Ernst Schaufelberger was appointed chairman of the Remuneration Committee.