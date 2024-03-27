Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

|
71.35 percent of total shares respectively 92.11 percent of all shares registered in the share registrar with voting rights were represented at today's 61st Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG. All proposals tabled by the Board of Directors were approved. The resolutions included:
The share split will be implemented on 10th April 2024 (ex-date).
The term of office of all elected representatives ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.
During the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Ernst Schaufelberger was appointed chairman of the Remuneration Committee.
Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2023, its portfolio included 43 properties with a lettable area of approx. 502,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.
