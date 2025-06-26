Annual General Meeting of LEM Holding approves all proposals

Geneva, 26 June 2025 – LEM (SIX: LEHN), a global leader in electrical measurement for automation, e-mobility, renewable energy, power network and railroad applications, held its Annual General Meeting today at Marriott Hotel, Cointrin, Geneva. At the Annual General Meeting a total of 80.42% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.

A strong majority followed the Board of Directors’ recommendations and approved all the resolutions.

The Board members standing for re-election Ilan Cohen, François Gabella, Andreas Hürlimann, Ulrich Looser, Werner Weber and Dr. Libo Zhang have been confirmed for another one-year term. Andreas Hürlimann was confirmed as Chairman. The members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee were also re-elected.

The compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management has been approved as well as the consultative votes on the compensation report and the report on non-financial matters.

The minutes and voting results of the Annual General Meeting will be published on LEM’s website as soon as they are available within the deadlines required by law.

The next Annual General Meeting of LEM Holding will take place on 25 June 2026.

