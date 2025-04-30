Anoto publishes its annual report for 2024 and corrects for changes in the results as reported in the year-end report

Stockholm, 30 April 2025 - Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto”) today publishes its annual report for 2024 and corrects for changes in the results as reported in the year-end report published on 28 February 2025. The annual report is available on the Company’s website, www.anoto.com.

Compared to previously communicated results in the year-end report for 2024, Anoto reports a change in the results in the annual report. The corrections result in an improvement of our total comprehensive income for the year of 299 KSEK (-49,206 KSEK to -48,907 KSEK), which stems from an increase of 299 KSEK (29,770 KSEK to 30,069 KSEK) in net sales previously not considered.

The Group also reports changes to classifications of costs: a one-time write down of components in inventory from operating expenses to cost of goods sold, the categorization of intercompany interest from other income to financial items and revising the presentation of the undeposited funds from the share issue completed in 2024, from cash and cash equivalents to other current receivables.

These classification changes do not change our overall results for the year but affect individual line items within our financial statements.

The Group also reports a change in the results of the parent company, these changes have no impact on the Group’s consolidated results. The changes to the parent company results are from a write-down of participation and loan receivables in subsidiaries. As a result of updated impairment testing done on subsidiaries, the parent company has elected to write down 40.1 MSEK on the value of the parent company’s participation in Anoto AB. In addition, the parent company has elected to write down an additional 125.3 MSEK in receivables from subsidiaries: 7.3 MSEK from Anoto Korea, 104.5 MSEK from Anoto AB, and 13.5 MSEK from Anoto Ltd. These changes have been updated in the annual report for 2024, with no impact on the Group’s consolidated results.

Adrian Weller was not a member of the board during the reporting period covered by the annual report for the year 2024. As such, he is unable to verify the accuracy of the financial statements and management reports from personal experience or knowledge. His approval of the annual report is based entirely on the representations made by management and the auditor's report





For further information contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 30 April 2025 at 23:30 CEST.

