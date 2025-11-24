Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
24.11.2025 09:25:00
Anthropic Will Spend $30 Billion on Azure. Could This Be Microsoft's Most Important AI Deal Yet?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), along with Nvidia, has sealed what appears to be a landmark agreement with Anthropic. The three tech giants will become each other's customers in a major partnership.Under the terms of the deal, Anthropic will purchase $30 billion worth of Azure's computing capacity from Microsoft. Anthropic will scale its Claude AI model on Azure, running it on Nvidia architecture powered by Grace CPUs and Blackwell and Vera Rubin GPUs.This is obviously huge for Microsoft. But it's not Microsoft's most important artificial intelligence (AI) deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 699,00
|3,73%