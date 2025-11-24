Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

24.11.2025 09:25:00

Anthropic Will Spend $30 Billion on Azure. Could This Be Microsoft's Most Important AI Deal Yet?

Anthropic Will Spend $30 Billion on Azure. Could This Be Microsoft's Most Important AI Deal Yet?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), along with Nvidia, has sealed what appears to be a landmark agreement with Anthropic. The three tech giants will become each other's customers in a major partnership.Under the terms of the deal, Anthropic will purchase $30 billion worth of Azure's computing capacity from Microsoft. Anthropic will scale its Claude AI model on Azure, running it on Nvidia architecture powered by Grace CPUs and Blackwell and Vera Rubin GPUs.This is obviously huge for Microsoft. But it's not Microsoft's most important artificial intelligence (AI) deal.
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Ai Holdings Corp 2 699,00 3,73% Ai Holdings Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:41 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

