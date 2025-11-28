First Hydrogen Aktie
WKN DE: A3C40W / ISIN: CA32057N1042
|
28.11.2025 23:59:25
Antofagasta’s transport division launches Latin America’s first hydrogen locomotive
FCAB, Antofagasta’s Transport Division, marked its 137th anniversary with an operational milestone, becoming the first freight rail operator in Latin America to launch a hydrogen-powered locomotive. This pilot project represents a tangible shift in the region’s logistics and transport sector, moving from diesel reliance toward clean energy solutions, FCAB said, adding that the pilot program demonstrates real progress towards decarbonising both its mining and transport operations. The hydrogen locomotive is currently operating as a pilot project, which will allow FCAB to evaluate the technology’s performance and potential for wider adoption. Powered by hydrogen produced from renewable sources, the locomotive has a hybrid system combining fuel cells and batteries. It delivers 1,000 kW of power while reducing total weight by around 30 tonnes compared to conventional diesel models, reducing emissions. The pilot forms part of Antofagasta plc’s broader decarbonisation strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions across both its Mining and Transport Divisions, including the Group’s overall ambition to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To support the deployment, FCAB has constructed a dedicated hydrogen refuelling station at its Patio Norte railway yard in the city of Antofagasta. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
