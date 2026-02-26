Apache Aktie

Apache für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 857530 / ISIN: US0374111054

26.02.2026 06:42:50

APA Corp Q4 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stock of $279 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $354 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. When adjusted for certain items, fourth-quarter earnings totaled $324 million or $0.91 on a diluted share basis. Total revenues and other were $1.98 billion, compared to $2.50 billion.

Fourth-quarter reported production was 460,000 BOE per day and adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 387,000 BOE per day. U.S. oil production averaged 132,000 barrels per day in the quarter.

For 2026, the company expects: planned total upstream capital of $2.1 billion, a 10% reduction compared to 2025; and total adjusted production to be 371,000 BOE per day.

At last close, APA shares were trading at $27.84, down 2.73%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

