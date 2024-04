Apartment Income REIT Jumps In Pre-market On Reports Of Acquisition By Blackstone

(RTTNews) - Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) were rising more than 23 percent in pre-market on Monday to $38.61, after The Wall Street Journal reported that alternative asset manager Blackstone has agreed to acquire the company for about $10 billion.

Apartment Income's portfolio consists of 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located across the United States.

Apartment Income REIT shares had closed at $31.35, down 0.38 percent on Friday. The stock has been trading in the range of $28.22 - $37.36 in the last 1 year.