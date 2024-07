Apax X To Sell Stake In Idealista - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Apax X Fund, in which Apax Global Alpha Limited is a limited partner, has announced the sale of its minority stake in idealista, an online real estate classifieds platform in Southern Europe, to Cinven. Headquartered in Madrid, idealista provides an online real estate classifieds marketplace for homebuyers and sellers. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Apax X Fund invested in idealista for a minority stake in February 2021 following Apax VIII's sale of the company to EQT.