Apellis Says CHMP Confirms Negative Opinion For Pegcetacoplan In Geographic Atrophy, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) announced on Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has upheld its negative opinion regarding the marketing authorization application for intravitreal Pegcetacoplan in the EU.

Currently, in the pre-market, shares are at $34.30, down 6.62 from its previous close of $35.63.

This drug is intended for treating geographic atrophy that results from age-related macular degeneration. Geographic atrophy represents an advanced stage of age-related macular degeneration and is a major cause of blindness worldwide, impacting over five million individuals. In the United States, Pegcetacoplan is marketed under the name Syfovre for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Cedric Francois, CEO and co-founder of Apellis, expressed deep disappointment, stating that this decision leaves millions of Europeans suffering from GA without a treatment option for this irreversible condition. He noted that this opinion came despite significant backing for Pegcetacoplan from the European retina community and multiple dissenting votes from CHMP members who favored approval.