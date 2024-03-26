Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2023

Luxembourg March 26, 2024 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its 2023 Annual Report. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations” > “Annual Reports".

The Annual Report 2023 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled on April 30, 2024.

This report has been drawn up in accordance with the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). As such it has been prepared in XHTML format and marked up using eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL).

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Since January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable divisions: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

