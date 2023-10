Apogee Raises Share Repurchase Authorization By 2 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG), an architectural services company, said on Friday that its Board has increased the company's existing share repurchase authorization by 2 million shares.

This will bring the total available share repurchase program to around 2.97 million shares.

In addition, the Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, to be paid on November 8, to shareholders of record on October 24.