Appili Therapeutics To Be Acquired By Aditxt

(RTTNews) - Appili Therapeutics Inc. (APLIF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, Tuesday said it has agreed to be acquired by biotech innovation company Aditxt Inc. (ADTX).

The consideration is about $0.0561 per share, 141% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Appili shares prior to the date of the agreement.

As per the deal, shareholders of Appili will receive 0.002745004 of a share of Aditxt, and $0.0467 per share for each Appili share held.

The Transaction is conditional upon Aditxt raising at least $20 million in financing prior to closing, which is expected by the third quarter of 2024.