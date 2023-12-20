Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company” or "Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22, 2024, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 23, 2024, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 8, 2024. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13743323. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

