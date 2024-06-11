|
11.06.2024 19:00:00
Apple readies AI for iPhone, Mac, iPad
Billed as “AI for the rest of us,” Apple’s newly launched Apple Intelligence system will serve as a “personal intelligence system” for iPhone, Mac, and iPad.Announced June 10 and due in beta this fall, Apple Intelligence puts powerful generative AI models at the core of the three key Apple platforms, harnessing the power of Apple silicon to understand language, create images, take action across apps, and draw on personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. The technology unlocks ways for users to enhance writing and communicate more effectivity, Apple said.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
