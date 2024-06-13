Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 14:10:00

Apple Stock Has Been Soaring. Is It a Buy?

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) popped on Tuesday, rising to more than $207. The move higher follows the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where the iPhone-maker said it will start rolling out its beta artificial intelligence (AI) software, called Apple Intelligence, this fall. Investors applauded the company's move into AI, sending shares up more than 7%.The stock's sharp gain on Wednesday puts it up about 21% over the last three months. With such a steep gain in the rearview mirror, many investors are likely taking a close look at the tech stock to see whether it's a buy, sell, or hold.So, do shares remain attractive today, even after soaring?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

13.06.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
11.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 13 667,50 -1,68% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 200,20 0,61% Apple Inc.

