Apple Stock Has Been Soaring. Is It a Buy?

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) popped on Tuesday, rising to more than $207. The move higher follows the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where the iPhone-maker said it will start rolling out its beta artificial intelligence (AI) software, called Apple Intelligence, this fall. Investors applauded the company's move into AI, sending shares up more than 7%.The stock's sharp gain on Wednesday puts it up about 21% over the last three months. With such a steep gain in the rearview mirror, many investors are likely taking a close look at the tech stock to see whether it's a buy, sell, or hold.So, do shares remain attractive today, even after soaring?