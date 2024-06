Apple's Healthcare Ambitions Just Took a Leap Forward: Time to Buy?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has received a barrage of bad news since the start of the year. The company's iPhone sales in China -- one of its most important international markets -- have been struggling, its overall financial results haven't been great, and it's being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged monopolistic practices.However, the tech giant recently received some good news on the healthcare front. Those developments again highlight Apple's potential in a growing business segment.Apple has incorporated many health-centered functions into its Apple Watch, including a history of atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm). Designed for people 22 and over, this nifty software tool tracks users' heartbeats. The Apple Watch doesn't diagnose single episodes of atrial fibrillation. Rather, users can check the history feature for an estimate of time spent in atrial fibrillation over the previous week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel