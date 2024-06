Apple’s Xcode 16 adds AI-powered code completion

Apple has released a beta version of Xcode 16, an update to the integrated development environment (IDE) for Apple platforms that features AI -powered predictive code completion. Accommodations for the Swift language and the planned Swift 6 language release also are highlighted.The Xcode 16 beta was made available June 10 on the Apple Developer website. Predictive code completion is powered by a machine learning model specifically trained for Swift and Apple SDKs, according to release notes.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel