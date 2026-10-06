Applied Science Products Aktie

Applied Science Products für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YGLN / ISIN: US03824D1090

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06.10.2026 21:07:36

Applied Digital Secures Access To 1 GW Power Capacity In Finland

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Applied Digital (APLD), a U.S.-based developer and operator of large-scale data centers for high-performance computing and AI workloads, announced an agreement for access to up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of potential power capacity in Finland. This marks the company's first development opportunity outside the United States.

Applied Digital plans to develop a large-scale AI data center campus in Finland that could expand to 1 GW, with initial power expected to be available in 2028. The company has started marketing the site and is in talks with major global hyperscale customers.

While Applied Digital remains focused on expanding its U.S. portfolio, Finland is its first step toward selectively entering international markets. The agreement is designed to provide long-term growth opportunities while limiting initial costs and maintaining disciplined capital spending.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.64 percent higher at $25.10.

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