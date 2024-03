Applied Digital To Sell Texas Campus For $87.3 Mln To Marathon Digital

(RTTNews) - Friday, Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) revealed a deal to sell its 200-megawatt campus in Garden City, Texas to Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) for a net purchase price of around $87.3 million.

The transaction involves the release of $12 million in restricted cash, previously designated as collateral.

The deal is contingent on standard closing conditions and is anticipated to be finalized in the second quarter of calendar 2024.