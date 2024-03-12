APR Unveils Ultralink Platform for European Vehicle Performance Tuning

APR, a Holley Performance Brand, has launched APR Ultralink, an at-home flash-tuning software platform that allows enthusiasts to quickly and conveniently performance tune certain European vehicles from any location using a laptop and USB custom interface. The innovative APR Ultralink platform marks a significant shift in vehicle tuning, combining flexibility, speed and ease, and highlights APR's role in Holley's mission to support the modern vehicle community with one of the broadest portfolios of performance brands.

"The launch of APR Ultralink demonstrates Holley’s continued commitment to delivering innovative products that meet the preferences and needs of today’s enthusiasts,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and CEO, Holley. "The customer experience is at the center of every product we engineer and launch. APR Ultralink is a great example of how we’re partnering with our APR dealers to give consumers increased access to customized, high-performance aftermarket solutions that can be installed with speed and flexibility.”

Previously, tune installations required a visit to an authorized APR dealer. APR Ultralink streamlines this process, giving customers greater control over when and where they tune their vehicle. The software pairs with the APR Ultralink Marketplace online store and will give enthusiasts access to more than 10,000 popular high-performance tunes for leading European-brand makes as more platforms are added.

Streamlined Vehicle Tuning with APR Ultralink

The APR Ultralink system uses a specially designed dongle (USB) to connect with a vehicle’s OBD-II port. Customers purchase the dongle online from an APR dealer’s website or GoAPR.com. Once the APR Ultralink is received, enthusiasts can:

Browse, purchase and install new engine and transmission tunes,

Update to new file versions,

Change octanes and program modes, and

Configure adjustable features such as launch control, torque levels, speed limiters and exhaust sound.

APR Ultralink will support vehicles manufactured by Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Seat, Skoda, Cupra, Bentley and Lamborghini, and is designed for vehicle models ranging from the early 2000s to new 2024 models. Customers can buy and tune an unlimited number of vehicles with one Ultralink device. APR Ultralink is currently available in the U.S. and Canada for a MAP of US$129.95 (CAD$174.13) per device, plus the price of each tune which is variable depending on application. The total time to purchase, download and install the APR tuning software via APR Ultralink is as little as 15 minutes.

About APR

APR is the global leader in aftermarket performance hardware and software for European model vehicles, including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Seat, Skoda and more. From its cutting-edge facility in Opelika, Alabama, APR engineers a wide range of products to enhance the driving experience, including drivetrain calibrations, intake systems, exhausts, ignition components, coolers, turbocharger systems, suspension, wheels, brakes and more. APR products are designed to elevate the performance and style of European vehicles. For more information on APR’s full range of performance solutions, visit goapr.com. APR, along with other iconic aftermarket brands, is part of the Holley Performance Brands portfolio. For more information on Holley Performance Brands, visit Holley.com.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers a leading portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit Holley.com.

