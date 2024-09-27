Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.09.2024 18:00:19

Arbonia appoints Uwe Schiller as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Arbonia appoints Uwe Schiller as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

27-Sep-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arbon, 27 September 2024 – The Board of Directors of Arbonia AG appoints Uwe Schiller as its new CFO and member of Group Management. He will take over from Daniel Wüest, who leaves the company in the course of the strategic reorientation towards the door business at his own request on 30 September. Uwe Schiller takes over the position in October 2024.

The 57 year old Uwe Schiller began his professional career in 1996 as an engineer at Philips in Zürich, before moving to Sunrise in 1999. During his long career at Sunrise he held various positions in the finance department, among others in the areas of Controlling, Treasury, Accounting and Investor Relations. In 2020 he was appointed as CFO of Sunrise. Uwe Schiller, who holds both German and Swiss citizenship, was most recently active as Group CFO of Eraneos Group. He holds a degree as B.Sc. as well as a Ph.D. in Information Technology from Sheffield Hallam University (UK).

Arbonia's Board of Directors is certain it has found in Uwe Schiller an experienced financial expert with an excellent performance record.

Daniel Wüest informed the Board of Directors and Group Management, that he was stepping down from his position as CFO of the Arbonia Group and leaves the company on 30 September 2024. The Board of Directors and Group Management thank Daniel Wüest for his great dedication during his time as CFO of Arbonia.

Contact
Fabienne Zürcher
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T +41 71 447 45 54
fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Arbonia AG
Amriswilerstrasse 50
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 447 41 41
E-mail: holding@arbonia.com
Internet: www.arbonia.com
ISIN: CH0110240600
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1997753

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1997753  27-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

