ArcelorMittal Confirms Accident At Kostenco Coal Mine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ArcelorMittal (MT) confirmed that on the 28th October, an accident occurred at its Kostenco coal mine, in which 25 of its employees are confirmed dead with a further 21 still missing.

ArcelorMittal also confirmed that the company and the government of Kazakhstan have been in discussions concerning the future of ArcelorMittal Temirtau and recently signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan. ArcelorMittal said it is committed to completing this transaction as soon as possible.