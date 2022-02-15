|
15.02.2022 13:00:52
Arch Coal Initiates FY22 Sales Volume Guidance; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) initiated its total sales volume outlook for the full year 2022 in the range of 81.0 million to 87.8 million tons.
Arch also plans to relaunch its capital return program in the second quarter of 2022 using an allocation model that it believes will deliver significant value to its stockholders. Under this model, Arch plans to return to stockholders approximately 50 percent of the prior quarter's discretionary cash flow.
In advance of the second quarter implementation of the new capital return program, the Arch board has declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share, payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2022.
