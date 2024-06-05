Archer Air Receives FAA Certification To Begin Operating Commercial Airline

(RTTNews) - Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced Wednesday that its subsidiary, Archer Air, has received its Part 135 Air Carrier & Operator Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This certificate allows Archer to begin operating aircraft commercially to refine its systems and procedures in advance of launching Midnight into service for airlines like United Airlines when it receives Midnight's Type Certification.

To receive the certification, Archer Air has developed, and demonstrated to the FAA its adherence to, the necessary policies and procedures to begin operating aircraft commercially in accordance with the stringent safety and operational standards set forth by the FAA.

Archer is now one of two air taxi manufacturers in the world to have announced receipt of a Part 135 certificate from the FAA.

In addition to its Part 135 certificate, Archer previously announced it has received its Part 145 certificate from the FAA allowing it to perform specialized aircraft repair services. This means Archer has now received the two key operational certificates required from the FAA for it to be in a position to begin its air taxi operations when Midnight receives its Type Certification.

The FAA also recently issued the final airworthiness criteria for the Midnight aircraft. Archer's Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.