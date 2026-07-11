Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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11.07.2026 19:45:00
Archer Aviation Faces Growing Headwinds: Is It Time to Sell?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has made meaningful progress over the past year. The company is advancing toward FAA certification, building out manufacturing capacity, and still expects to begin commercial operations in 2026. But there are still challenges.Archer's biggest challenge at the moment is that it still generates very little revenue. During the first quarter of 2026, the company clocked just $1.6 million in sales while posting an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss of $172.5 million. Management expects another adjusted EBITDA loss of $170 million to $200 million in the second quarter.To be sure, those losses aren't surprising for a pre-commercial aerospace company. It's actually to be expected. The problem is that commercialization is proving slower and more expensive than many expected, and some investors are starting to grow impatient.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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