Archer Aviation To Collaborate With NASA, Archer Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Monday announced that it has signed a Space Act Agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA to deliver a high-performance battery pack to its Midnight electric air taxi.

These cells are made for aerospace applications and will be used for electric vertical takeoff and landing, electric conventional takeoff and landing, and potential use in space.

The aviation company has designed and developed the battery cells and will begin to mass manufacture them.

Further, the aviation firm and NASA will test the safety, energy, and power performance capabilities of the battery cells.

In pre-market activity, Archer shares are trading at $5.33, up 5.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.

