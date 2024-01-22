|
22.01.2024 12:25:25
Archer Aviation To Collaborate With NASA, Archer Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Monday announced that it has signed a Space Act Agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA to deliver a high-performance battery pack to its Midnight electric air taxi.
These cells are made for aerospace applications and will be used for electric vertical takeoff and landing, electric conventional takeoff and landing, and potential use in space.
The aviation company has designed and developed the battery cells and will begin to mass manufacture them.
Further, the aviation firm and NASA will test the safety, energy, and power performance capabilities of the battery cells.
In pre-market activity, Archer shares are trading at $5.33, up 5.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atlas Crest Investment Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Atlas Crest Investment Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX und DAX höher erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Zur Wochenmitte werden der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain erwartet. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.