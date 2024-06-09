|
09.06.2024 21:47:32
Argentina’s Salta Province to issue tender for mining projects in Arizaro salt flat
The Salta Energy and Mining Resources company (Remsa), which is responsible for managing the sector in the northwestern Argentinian province of Salta, is expected to launch a tender in mid-August for the concession of 37,000 hectares in the Arizaro salt flat.Arizaro is located in the central-western part of the Atacama Plateau and covers an area of 1,600 square kilometres, which makes it the sixth-largest salt flat in the world and the second-largest in Argentina after the Salinas Grandes.According to local media, the edicts for the bidding process will be published by the end of June.Citing information from Remsa’s head, Alberto Castillo, El Tribuno newspaper states that about 15 companies have shown interest in the deposit and could potentially participate in the tender. The process will be supervised by the Salta Mines Court, while the regional Ministry of Mining and Energy will oversee the development of the deposits. The Arizaro fraction that will be tendered in August is called Remsa 10. The winning company will be expected to invest in infrastructure projects such as roads, solar parks and gas pipelines, among others. Bidders will also have to establish net-smelter return percentages in favour of Remsa. Finally, competing companies will have to estimate and report their projects’ carbon emissions and propose offset plans that can range from reforestation programmes or landfill-fed biogas plants.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.