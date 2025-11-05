arGEN-X Aktie
WKN DE: A2H9WD / ISIN: US04016X1019
|
05.11.2025 17:06:21
Argenx Gains Health Canada Approval For Vyvgart SC As Monotherapy In CIDP
(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX), Wednesday, announced that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance authorizing VYVGART SC as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with active chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
VYVGART SC is authorized for CIDP as a once weekly 20-30 second subcutaneous injection in a prefilled syringe, offering patients the flexibility to self-administer or receive treatment from a caregiver or healthcare professional--at home, while 'on the go,' or in a clinical setting. With this milestone, VYVGART SC becomes the first innovative treatment for CIDP in more than 30 years, and the first-and-only neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker authorized in Canada for CIDP.
"There remains a significant unmet need among Canadians living with CIDP, who face progressive weakness, numbness and disability," said François Jacques, M.D., Neurologist, Clinique Neuro-Outaouais. "The authorization of VYVGART SC brings a novel, targeted therapy that offers a new way of treating patients, with meaningful improvements in strength and function."
CIDP is a rare, debilitating and often progressive autoimmune disorder of the peripheral nervous system. People living with CIDP experience a range of disabling mobility and sensory issues, such as difficulty standing from a seated position, pain, fatigue, and frequent tripping or falling. As the disease progresses, patients may require the use of a wheelchair and may be unable to work or participate in daily activities. Globally, 85% of patients require ongoing treatment and nearly 88% of treated patients continue to experience residual impairment and disability.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu arGEN-X SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu arGEN-X SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|arGEN-X SE (spons. ADRs)
|715,00
|0,70%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker -- ATX beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch schwächer zu. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine Verluste abschütteln. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.