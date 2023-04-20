Arizona Sonoran Drills 1,209.7 ft (368.7 m) at 0.70 % CuT of Continuous Mineralization, Including 477 ft (145.4 m) of 1.25% CuT in Enriched

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) ("ASCU” or the "Company”), an emerging copper developer and near-term producer, today announces 6 infill holes from the Parks/Salyer Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS”) level drilling program. The infill to Indicated drilling program was completed on time and within the budget, with the remaining assays from 10 drill holes expected by the middle of May. This program will be used to generate an updated resource model and mine plan to support the declaration of first reserves in the pending PFS by Q1 2024. As announced March 6, 2023, the PFS is exploring an integrated operation for Parks/Salyer and Cactus targeting 50 ktpa production (see FIGURES 1-11).

PFS-level drilling at Parks/Salyer included geotechnical (HQ), hydrological (HQ) and metallurgical (PQ) holes, in addition to the infill drilling (HQ). Having completed the programs, the three drill rigs are now focused on the following drilling programs:

Feasibility Study (expected in late 2024)-level drilling to include: Measured-level infill drilling, at 38 m (125 ft) drilling centres at Parks/Salyer and Cactus West for 90,000 ft (27,430 m) Additional geotechnical, metallurgical and hydrological holes as identified by Ausenco and consultants at Cactus East and Cactus West Exploration drilling to begin after completion of the Cactus West geotechnical drilling. Currently budgeted for 3,000 m (10,000 ft)

Drilling Highlights:

ECP-131: 1,209.7 ft (368.7 m) @ 0.70% CuT of continuous mineralization Incl. 477 ft (145.4 m) @ 1.25% CuT, 1.15% Cu TSol, 0.018% Mo (enriched) And 732.7 ft (223.3 m) @ 0.34% CuT, 0.009% Mo (primary)

ECP-127: 1,074.2 ft (327.4 m) @ 0.56% CuT of continuous mineralization Including 555.8 ft (169.5m) @ 0.80% CuT, 0.76% Cu TSol, 0.008% Mo (enriched)

ECP-126: 1,454 ft (443.2 m) @ 0.68% CuT of continuous mineralization Incl. 239.4 ft (73.0 m) @ 1.38% CuT, 1.03% Cu TSol, 0.031% Mo (enriched) Incl. 80.0 ft (24.4 m) @ 2.60% CuT, 2.39% Cu TSol, 0.017% Mo 719.0 ft (219.2 m) @ 0.52% CuT, 0.017% Mo (primary)

ECP-133: 1,243 ft (378.9 m) @ 0.43% CuT of continuous mineralization Incl. 710.5 ft (216.6 m) @ 0.55% CuT, 0.47% Cu TSol, 0.006% Mo (enriched) Incl. 159.5 ft (48.6 m) @ 1.19% CuT, 1.01% Cu TSol, 0.007% Mo



NOTE: True widths are not known

Doug Bowden, Arizona Sonoran VP Exploration commented, "As we complete drill programs to finalize an indicated resource estimate (PFS), support engineering and mine planning, we note the drilling is performing as planned, and in instances, with better than expected grade thicknesses. Parks/Salyer intercepts indicate a continuous deposit with typically 100-300 meter enrichment thicknesses that could potentially support a bulk mining scenario. Infill drilling has continued to expand the high-grade core at Parks/Salyer within the inferred resource area defined by the original 500 ft (152 m) drill pattern.”

Drilling Recap

A total of three metallurgical holes (PQ – 3.345 inch diameter) were completed to provide material for the column leach testing taking place onsite at the TruStone Facility. The columns are now 90 and 120 days complete, and preliminary results are expected shortly. Two metallurgical holes, along with one HQ (2.5 inch diameter) drill hole, were converted to hydrology monitoring holes. A total of five oriented core and geotechnical holes are being surveyed for fracture and directional analysis ahead of mine planning; via Acoustic Tele-viewer survey.

The infill to indicated drilling program was planned to infill to 250 ft (76 m) drill centers, extending through the leachable oxides and enriched mineralization, or secondary sulphides, for inclusion as our base case mine plan. To ensure a complete view of the deposit, for ASCU records and as it relates to the Nuton sulphide leaching technologies, ASCU also drilled through the primary sulphides to the basement fault at Parks/Salyer defining a deposit that extends 2,900 ft (884 m) by 2,200 ft (670 m), at the south-western end of the 4 km mine trend.

Infill drilling on the west side of the Parks/Salyer deposit (FIGURE 1) continues to define the westward continuation of thick, higher-grade, enriched and primary mineralization (ECP-126 and ECP-131). Drill holes ECP-134, ECP-133 and ECP-127 demonstrate continuation of the enrichment blanket to the west, albeit with thinner, stacked layers of copper mineralization that have suffered leaching near the faults that define the edge of the orebody. Drill holes ECP-127, ECP-130 and ECP-133 show a similar definition of the enrichment blanket. A NS cross section through the area demonstrates the continuity of the enrichment zone on the western edge of Parks/Salyer and the effect of late oxidation on the enrichment blanket in the area of ECP-130.

The dacite dyke shown in the cross section is similar in width and continuity to dacite dykes seen in Cactus West on the southern edge of that orebody. These dykes are very late stage relative to the mineralizing event and acted as dams to the enrichment process, with very good enrichment and oxide grades ponding above them, as shown in ECP-131.

There are many occurrences of native copper around the deposit. While native copper does not represent a significant contribution to the oxide resource, it does indicate directional flow of the secondary copper fluids, sometimes pointing toward ponded enrichment areas as shown in ECP-131. The team is currently mapping instances of both native copper and cuprite as they typically exist within close proximity of each other.

ASCU drilling has defined the edge of a potassic zone associated with lower grades in the primary mineralization in the northwest quadrant of the orebody. Higher primary grades are commonly associated with zones of phyllic alteration (commonly as an overprint), which at Parks/Salyer follows the general mine trend NE orientation. This phyllic zone represents the larger area of thicker, higher grades shown in FIGURE 2.

TABLE 1: Parks/Salyer Drilling Highlights

Hole Id Zone Feet Metres CuT % TSol % Mo % From To Length From To Length ECP-126 oxide 683.0 729.4 46.4 208.2 222.3 14.1 0.72 0.62 0.002 enriched 782.2 1076.5 294.3 238.4 328.1 89.7 0.85 0.82 0.006 including 792.0 852.2 60.2 241.4 259.8 18.3 1.27 1.23 0.004 and 1015.0 1076.5 61.5 309.4 328.1 18.7 1.52 1.46 0.008 enriched 1178.6 1418.0 239.4 359.2 432.2 73.0 1.38 1.03 0.031 including 1188.0 1268.0 80.0 362.1 386.5 24.4 2.60 2.39 0.017 primary 1418.0 2137.0 719.0 432.2 651.4 219.2 0.52 0.04 0.017 including 1500.0 1550.0 50.0 457.2 472.4 15.2 0.74 0.06 0.048 and 2020.7 2069.0 48.3 615.9 630.6 14.7 0.73 0.05 0.011 ECP-127 oxide 1044.0 1064.0 20.0 318.2 324.3 6.1 3.11 3.08 0.009 oxide 1103.3 1133.2 29.9 336.3 345.4 9.1 0.82 0.81 0.012 enriched 1246.2 1802.0 555.8 379.8 549.2 169.4 0.80 0.76 0.008 including 1246.2 1266.0 19.8 379.8 385.9 6.0 2.49 2.48 0.011 and 1351.3 1404.0 52.7 411.9 427.9 16.1 1.28 1.25 0.005 and 1434.0 1484.0 50.0 437.1 452.3 15.2 1.22 1.19 0.018 and 1554.0 1584.0 30.0 473.7 482.8 9.1 1.74 1.73 0.012 primary 1802.0 2320.4 518.4 549.2 707.3 158.0 0.29 0.03 0.010 including 1865.0 2040.0 175.0 568.5 621.8 53.3 0.59 0.06 0.013 ECP-130 oxide 976.3 1089.0 112.7 297.6 331.9 34.4 0.63 0.62 0.020 oxide 1143.6 1307.0 163.4 348.6 398.4 49.8 0.68 0.67 0.022 including 1143.6 1173.3 29.7 348.6 357.6 9.1 1.18 1.17 0.042 and 1275.6 1307.0 31.4 388.8 398.4 9.6 1.11 1.11 0.030 enriched 1332.5 1495.0 162.5 406.1 455.7 49.5 1.06 0.98 0.034 including 1337.0 1353.0 16.0 407.5 412.4 4.9 3.76 3.72 0.031 enriched 1640.0 1700.0 60.0 499.9 518.2 18.3 0.88 0.86 0.025 primary 1778.0 2327.0 549.0 541.9 709.3 167.3 0.17 0.02 0.006 ECP-131 enriched 1011.0 1488.0 477.0 308.2 453.5 145.4 1.25 1.15 0.018 including 1011.0 1078.0 67.0 308.2 328.6 20.4 2.24 2.19 0.009 and 1128.0 1158.0 30.0 343.8 353.0 9.1 1.95 1.88 0.018 and 1394.6 1428.0 33.4 425.1 435.3 10.2 2.20 2.09 0.027 primary 1488.0 2220.7 732.7 453.5 676.9 223.3 0.34 0.04 0.009 including 1508.0 1588.0 80.0 459.6 484.0 24.4 0.49 0.07 0.023 and 1879.1 2050.4 171.3 572.7 625.0 52.2 0.51 0.03 0.011 and 2170.0 2220.7 50.7 661.4 676.9 15.5 0.51 0.03 0.004 ECP-133 oxide 1057.8 1127.6 69.8 322.4 343.7 21.3 0.92 0.91 0.004 enriched 1194.5 1905.0 710.5 364.1 580.6 216.6 0.55 0.47 0.006 including 1194.5 1354.0 159.5 364.1 412.7 48.6 1.19 1.01 0.007 and 1577.0 1617.0 40.0 480.7 492.9 12.2 0.62 0.44 0.010 and 1793.0 1855.0 62.0 546.5 565.4 18.9 0.66 0.63 0.007 primary 1905.0 2227.0 322.0 580.6 678.8 98.1 0.15 0.02 0.011 ECP-134 enriched 902.4 952.0 49.6 275.1 290.2 15.1 1.14 1.09 0.018 enriched 1066.0 1136.0 70.0 324.9 346.3 21.3 0.56 0.52 0.022 enriched 1428.0 1568.0 140.0 435.3 477.9 42.7 1.48 1.45 0.012 including 1428.0 1498.0 70.0 435.3 456.6 21.3 1.83 1.79 0.010

Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled with very near vertical dip angles. Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.5% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of underground material in the case of Oxide and Enriched or in the case of Primary material, 0.1% CuT, to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault. Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones. True widths are not known.

Table 2: Drilling details

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (ft) TD (ft) Azimuth Dip ECP-126 421605.7 3644813.5 1365.0 2151.6 0.0 -90.0 ECP-127 421531.7 3645200.7 1377.7 2427.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-130 421601.0 3645160.2 1377.9 2367.7 0.0 -90.0 ECP-131 421609.8 3644893.6 1370.8 2268.2 0.0 -90.0 ECP-133 421465.0 3645139.8 1375.8 2417.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-134 421529.5 3644850.9 1368.2 2248.0 0.0 -90.0

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2022 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Figures 1-11: https://arizonasonoran.com/projects/exploration/maps-and-figures/

March 6, 2023: https://arizonasonoran.com/news-releases/arizona-sonoran-engages-ausenco-to-lead-the-cactus-and-parks-salyer-pre-feasibility-study-and-appoints-victor-moraila-as-chief/

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

