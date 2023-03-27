Arizona Sonoran Drills 547 ft (167 m) of 1.14% CuT at Parks/Salyer

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) ("ASCU” or the "Company”) infill drilling at the Parks/Salyer ("P/S”) Project continues to demonstrate grades and thicknesses supportive of an underground operation within the planned Prefeasibility Study, expected by Q1 2024. The Company is announcing an additional 9 drill hole assays from the Parks/Salyer infill to indicated program, spaced at 250 ft (76 m). A total of 45 infill drill holes are now complete, from within the 46-hole, 105,000 ft (32,000 m) planned program. Parks/Salyer ("P/S”) is located on private land, contiguous to the Cactus Mine Project, in Pinal County, Arizona (see FIGURES 1-10).

Highlights:

ECP-122: 546.5 ft (166.6 m) @ 1.14% CuT, 1.00% Cu TSol, 0.007% Mo (enriched) Incl 176.5 ft (53.8 m) @ 2.03% CuT, 1.88% Cu TSol, 0.005% Mo

ECP-125: 545.2 ft (166.2 m) @ 1.09% CuT, 0.99% Cu TSol, 0.020% Mo (enriched) Incl. 217.0 ft (66.1 m) @ 1.75% CuT, 1.66% Cu TSol, 0.009% Mo 635.5 ft (193.7 m) @ 0.46% CuT, 0.018% Mo (primary)

ECP-114: 463.5 ft (141.3 m) @ 1.14% CuT, 0.98% Cu TSol, 0.028% Mo (enriched)

ECP-116: 570.0 ft (173.7 m) @ 0.86% CuT, 0.64% Cu TSol, 0.015% Mo (enriched)

ECP-124: 361.8 ft (110.3 m) @ 1.14% CuT, 1.06% Cu TSol, 0.007% Mo (enriched) Incl. 179.8 ft (54.8 m) @ 1.87% CuT, 1.79% Cu TSol, 0.010% Mo

ECP-119: 89.9 ft (27.4 m) @ 2.31% CuT, 2.21% Cu TSol, 0.011% Mo (enriched) 66.2 ft (20.2 m) @ 2.07% CuT, 2.02% Cu TSol, 0.012% Mo (oxide) Incl. 14.1 ft (4.3 m) @ 4.07% CuT, 4.05% Cu TSol, 0.017% Mo



NOTE: True widths are not known

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, "In early 2022, we announced our first drill holes dedicated to defining the Parks/Salyer Project. We have advanced this greenfield parcel within the brownfield Cactus Property from discovery, through resource declaration of 2.9B lbs (@1.015% CuT), to PFS-level within only two years. The infill to indicated program will be complete this week and by end of May, we expect to have all assays in hand for use in declaring initial reserves in the PFS by 1Q24.

He continued, "Once the infill to indicated drilling is complete the drills will continue drilling at Parks/Salyer as we move to infill to measured drilling, a requirement for our BFS in 2024.”

Infill Drilling Program Recap

High grade intervals from drill holes ECP-114, ECP-116 and ECP-125 each illustrate significant grade thicknesses, consistent with the high-grade core initially identified by the original step out program and further delineated by the infill drilling program. In particular, ECP-125 extends the high-grade core southward towards the newly acquired MainSpring Property. Drill holes ECP-121, ECP-123, ECP-119, ECP-116, ECP-120 and ECP-122 were drilled to define the northern and eastern extents of the deposit itself, where thinner intercepts of similar grade reflect the structural thinning of the core by post mineral faulting, including the Basement Fault. Assays pending from the remainder of the program have focused mostly within the western side of the deposit, defining the area around ECP-065 with 439.7 ft @ 0.97% Cu TSol and 0.033% Mo (press release dated April 5, 2022).

The 105,000 ft (32,000 m) infill drilling program is aimed at upgrading the mineral resource to the indicated category in support of the potential declaration of maiden reserves in the upcoming Pre-Feasibility. To date, 63,795 ft (19,445 m) or 29 holes have been reported via press release, defining a core within the high-grade enrichment blanket within the eastern half of the deposit, extending westward along the southern portion of the deposit.

Chalcocite and covellite are the dominant copper species in the enrichment blanket, replacing primary pyrite and chalcopyrite in their original depositional habits, such as veins, breccia fillings, voids and disseminations. These replacements styles, shown in FIGURES 1-10, are representative of our enriched mineral zone. Chalcocite also tends to build on itself, resulting in zones of higher-grade mineralization where the enrichment fluids had time and opportunity to continue the secondary enrichment process.

TABLE 1: Parks/Salyer Drilling Highlights

Hole Id Zone Feet Metres CuT % TSol % Mo % From To Length From To Length ECP-114 enriched 1,288.0 1,321.2 33.2 392.6 402.7 10.1 3.08 2.84 0.021 enriched 1,392.0 1,437.3 45.3 424.3 438.1 13.8 3.43 2.90 0.026 enriched 1,534.0 1,997.5 463.5 467.6 608.8 141.3 1.14 0.98 0.028 including 1,534.0 1,554.0 20.0 467.6 473.7 6.1 1.76 1.64 0.013 and 1,680.0 1,743.0 63.0 512.1 531.3 19.2 1.70 1.62 0.022 and 1,913.0 1,997.5 84.5 583.1 608.8 25.8 1.46 1.34 0.041 primary 1,997.5 2,233.3 235.8 608.8 680.7 71.9 0.28 0.02 0.021 ECP-116 oxide 1,454.0 1,481.6 27.6 443.2 451.6 8.4 0.74 0.71 0.010 enriched 1,481.6 2,051.6 570.0 451.6 625.3 173.7 0.86 0.64 0.015 including 1,492.0 1,578.0 86.0 454.8 481.0 26.2 1.24 1.17 0.015 and 1,878.0 1,938.0 60.0 572.4 590.7 18.3 1.21 1.09 0.011 and 1,972.0 2,051.6 79.6 601.1 625.3 24.3 1.24 1.10 0.015 primary 1,965.0 2,220.6 255.6 598.9 676.8 77.9 0.23 0.02 0.009 ECP-119 oxide 1,488.1 1,524.1 36.0 453.6 464.5 11.0 1.28 1.27 0.012 enriched 1,524.1 1,614.0 89.9 464.5 491.9 27.4 2.31 2.21 0.011 oxide 1,650.0 1,716.2 66.2 502.9 523.1 20.2 2.07 2.02 0.012 including 1,702.1 1,716.2 14.1 518.8 523.1 4.3 4.07 4.05 0.017 enriched 1,849.2 1,879.0 29.8 563.6 572.7 9.1 0.50 0.43 0.013 primary 1,879.0 2,358.1 479.1 572.7 718.7 146.0 0.24 0.03 0.004 ECP-120 enriched 1,562.0 1,610.8 48.8 476.1 491.0 14.9 0.66 0.66 0.003 enriched 1,814.0 1,936.7 122.7 552.9 590.3 37.4 1.63 1.56 0.016 including 1,894.0 1,934.0 40.0 577.3 589.5 12.2 1.94 1.82 0.028 ECP-121 oxide 1,288.0 1,425.4 137.4 392.6 434.5 41.9 1.03 1.01 0.009 including 1,318.0 1,338.0 20.0 401.7 407.8 6.1 2.30 2.29 0.007 oxide 1,467.0 1,499.0 32.0 447.1 456.9 9.8 0.64 0.57 0.003 enriched 1,510.7 1,537.0 26.3 460.5 468.5 8.0 0.91 0.85 0.003 primary 1,537.0 1,953.0 416.0 468.5 595.3 126.8 0.17 0.05 0.001 including 1,537.0 1,628.0 91.0 468.5 496.2 27.7 0.32 0.08 0.001 ECP-122 enriched 1,264.5 1,811.0 546.5 385.4 552.0 166.6 1.14 1.00 0.007 including 1,264.5 1,441.0 176.5 385.4 439.2 53.8 2.03 1.88 0.005 ECP-123 oxide 1,207.0 1,223.0 16.0 367.9 372.8 4.9 0.79 0.78 0.014 oxide 1,259.9 1,314.3 54.4 384.0 400.6 16.6 1.25 1.22 0.014 oxide 1,632.3 1,652.0 19.7 497.5 503.5 6.0 0.65 0.64 0.004 enriched 1,652.0 1,798.0 146.0 503.5 548.0 44.5 0.84 0.82 0.009 including 1,676.8 1,741.4 64.6 511.1 530.8 19.7 1.13 1.12 0.008 primary 1,798.0 2,278.1 480.1 548.0 694.4 146.3 0.24 0.03 0.005 including 1,875.0 1,925.5 50.5 571.5 586.9 15.4 0.45 0.04 0.004 and 1,960.8 1,975.4 14.6 597.7 602.1 4.5 0.75 0.09 0.003 and 2,087.0 2,107.0 20.0 636.1 642.2 6.1 0.53 0.04 0.006 ECP-124 oxide 1,152.0 1,182.0 30.0 351.1 360.3 9.1 1.40 1.36 0.011 enriched 1,219.2 1,581.0 361.8 371.6 481.9 110.3 1.14 1.06 0.007 including 1,219.2 1,399.0 179.8 371.6 426.4 54.8 1.87 1.79 0.010 primary 1,581.0 2,411.0 830.0 481.9 734.9 253.0 0.13 0.02 0.004 including 1,747.9 1,770.0 22.1 532.8 539.5 6.7 0.40 0.05 0.003 and 1,891.0 1,912.3 21.3 576.4 582.9 6.5 0.50 0.04 0.013 ECP-125 oxide 559.0 697.3 138.3 170.4 212.5 42.2 0.76 0.73 0.007 including 586.0 616.0 30.0 178.6 187.8 9.1 1.68 1.64 0.006 enriched 814.8 1,360.0 545.2 248.4 414.5 166.2 1.09 0.99 0.020 including 1,097.0 1,314.0 217.0 334.4 400.5 66.1 1.75 1.66 0.009 primary 1,360.0 1,995.5 635.5 414.5 608.2 193.7 0.46 0.04 0.018 including 1,383.0 1,543.0 160.0 421.5 470.3 48.8 0.71 0.06 0.034 and 1,573.0 1,603.0 30.0 479.5 488.6 9.1 0.65 0.04 0.016

Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled with very near vertical dip angles. Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.5% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of underground material in the case of Oxide and Enriched or in the case of Primary material, 0.1% CuT, to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault. Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones. True widths are not known.

Table 2: Drilling details

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (ft) TD (ft) Azimuth Dip ECP-114 421986.7 3645197.6 1384.6 2252.4 0.0 -90.0 ECP-116 422068.4 3645179.0 1386.2 2213.7 0.0 -90.0 ECP-119 421965.5 3645345.6 1387.2 2406.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-120 422144.8 3645025.3 1381.3 1949.2 0.0 -90.0 ECP-121 421571.6 3645335.8 1383.3 2477.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-122 422144.9 3644938.2 1379.0 1857.6 0.0 -90.0 ECP-123 421887.3 3645337.1 1385.3 2377.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-124 421537.7 3645273.4 1379.7 2434.2 0.0 -90.0 ECP-125 421747.5 3644794.8 1367.0 2039.4 0.0 -90.0

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2022 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Figures 1-10: https://arizonasonoran.com/projects/exploration/maps-and-figures/

Press release April 5, 2022: https://arizonasonoran.com/news-releases/arizona-sonoran-park-salyer-drilling-intercepts-302.0-ft-1.23-cut-0.021-mo-including-10.0-ft-7.95-cut-0.112-mo/

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

