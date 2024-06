Array Technologies Appoints Neil Manning As President And COO

(RTTNews) - Array Technologies (ARRY), a provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, said that it has appointed Neil Manning as president and chief operating officer. He has previously served as the chief operations officer since January 2023.

In addition to continuing his role overseeing Array's integrated supply chain function, Manning will assume end-to-end profit and loss responsibility for Array's international operations. He will also lead Array's geographic expansion priorities.